Amit Shah holds roadshow in Paharganj ahead of Assembly election
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Paharganj here ahead of Delhi Assembly election due on February 8 in the national capital. Shah greeted the crowd of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Paharganj here ahead of Delhi Assembly election due on February 8 in the national capital. Shah greeted the crowd of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters.
BJP is holding a Janasampark Abhiyan across the city in a bid to reach out to every household and request them to vote for it in the upcoming election. The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
