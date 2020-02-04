Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi is first choice of Congress candidates to campaign for Delhi polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the most sought after leader for campaigning on behalf of the Congress candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the most sought after leader for campaigning on behalf of the Congress candidates in the Delhi Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8.

According to sources, almost every candidate has sent a proposal to have Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow or rally in their constituency. Though the Gandhis are going minimal with election campaign this time around, Priyanka Gandhi will hold two rallies on Wednesday in the last phase of the election campaign, while Rahul Gandhi will address three meetings in the next two days.

A Delhi Congress leader engaged in election management said that more than 100 proposals have been received to get Priyanka Gandhi's programme. At the same time, the demand of about 80 programmes for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been received at the Congress control room. The next demand after Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is for actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who quit the BJP last year.

The highest demand among Congress chief ministers is for Captain Amarinder Singh. Apart from this, demand was also seen for the meetings of leaders like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia. It is also interesting that some Congress candidates are also calling for ally RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to address a rally in their constituency. Tejashwi addressed a rally in Vikaspuri Assembly constituency on Monday.

However, the Gandhis are doing only five meetings in the Delhi election campaign. On February 5, a rally of party president Sonia Gandhi is proposed in the Seelampur area, but due to her health restrictions, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to address the rally in her place.

Priyanka Gandhi will hold a meeting in Old Delhi only on February 5. Her programme has been scheduled in the Muslim dominated areas. On February 4, Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar. Apart from this, he will also hold a rally in Kondli. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will address the gathering on Tuesday in the Sikh-dominated Rajouri Garden area.

The election campaign in Delhi will come to an end on February 6. Voting will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

