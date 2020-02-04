TDP, BJP, PDF finalise their members for Select Committee to study bills on three-capital decision

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have finalised their members' names for the Select Committee to study the two bills on the three-capital decision and decentralisation of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council has referred two bills for Select Committee.

The YSRCP-led government here has introduced two bills -- The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020 -- in the recent Assembly session. Both the bills are passed in the Legislative Assembly but are stuck at the Legislative Council, where opposition TDP has a majority.

Council Chairman MA Sharif, who belongs to TDP, has sent the bills for Select Committee using his discretionary power. Now the parties have referred their representatives for the Select Committee. For the Select Committee on Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Bill 2020, TDP nominated P Ashok Babu, Nara Lokesh, G Tippe Swamy, BT Naidu and G Sandhya Rani.

For the Select Committee on Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill 2020, TDP nominated G Deepak Reddy, B Arjunudu, B Ravichandra, G Srinivasulu and B Naga Jagadeeswara Rao. On the other hand, the PDF nominated KS Lakshman Rao on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Bill 2020 and I Venkateswara Rao for Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill 2020.

The BJP which has only two MLCs nominated both the members. While PVN Madhav was nominated for the Select Committee on Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Bill 2020, Somu Veerraju has been named for the Select Committee on Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.