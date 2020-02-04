Iowa Democratic Party says "inconsistencies" found in caucus results
"Inconsistencies" were found in Iowa's Democratic presidential caucus results, the Iowa Democratic Party said in an email on Monday, adding it was due to a "reporting issue" and that tabulations would continue.
Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said the party was using photos of results and a paper trail to validate them. She said the application being used to tabulate the results did not go down and the problem was not due to a hack or an intrusion.
"This is simply a reporting issue," McClure said, adding the underlying data and paper trail were sound.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iowa
- Democratic