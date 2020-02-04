"Inconsistencies" were found in Iowa's Democratic presidential caucus results, the Iowa Democratic Party said in an email on Monday, adding it was due to a "reporting issue" and that tabulations would continue.

Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said the party was using photos of results and a paper trail to validate them. She said the application being used to tabulate the results did not go down and the problem was not due to a hack or an intrusion.

"This is simply a reporting issue," McClure said, adding the underlying data and paper trail were sound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.