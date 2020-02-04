Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi

Congress party on Tuesday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi. The notice was submitted by Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden in the Lower House.

Hegde, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada, had on Saturday said that the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi was a "drama". "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," Hegde had said while addressing a public event in Bengaluru.

While several Congress leaders, including Karti Chidambaram and BK Hariprasad, have condemned Hegde's remark, BJP leaders too have distanced themselves from the same. Senior BJP Jagdambika Pal said, "The whole world knows about Gandhi and it may be his personal opinion" whereas Union Minister Ashwani Choubey said that Hegde "should not have made the comment" and added that "Gandhi is a well-respected figure in the nation". (ANI)

