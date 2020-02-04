Left Menu
Opposition uproar in LS over Hedge's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The controversial remarks made by BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde on Mahatma Gandhi rocked Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with Congress members shouting slogans and walking out of the House after accusing the ruling party of doing "Godse politics". Immediately after the House convened at noon after the proceedings were adjourned following uproar by Opposition members over Hegde's remarks, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP leader has "insulted" Mahatma Gandhi, who is respected by people across the globe.

Chowdhury then made a remark against Hegde, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said would not go on record. Opposition members including Congress MPs jumped into the well displaying placards and shouting slogans.

Despite requests by the speaker, opposition members did not stop sloganeering and later Congress members walked out of the House. Chowdhury also said that they were expecting a response from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on the controversial remarks but they are "helping" people who hate Mahatma Gandhi.

"I have no expectations from people who are doing Godse politics," he said. At an event in Bengaluru recently, Hegdge had said that freedom fighters, who did not sacrifice anything, made the country believe that it attained Independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', Gandhi's preferred mode of agitation, and became Mahapurush (great person).

The former MP had said, "There were two types of freedom fighters, one which believed in Shastra (arms) and another in Shaastra (intellectual motivators). Earlier Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon following uproar by Opposition members over Hegde's remarks.

Mostly members from Congress, DMK, and NCP sought to raise the issue of Hegde's remarks but the Speaker did not allow them. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said members of the BJP are real "bhakts" and followers of Gandhi while the Congress is a follower of "nakli (fake) Gandhi like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi".

