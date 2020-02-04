Shiv Sena's Dushyant bags MLC seat in Yavatmal

Shiv Sena candidate Dushyant Chaturvedi on Tuesday won Yavatmal Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seat. Chaturvedi has won the seat defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sumit Bajoria by 113 votes. Dushyant Chaturvedi got 298 votes whereas Bajoria was restricted to 185 votes.

He has wrested the seat in the Yavatmal district of the Vidarbha region in the central part of Maharashtra which has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

