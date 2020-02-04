Shiv Sena's Dushyant bags MLC seat in Yavatmal
Shiv Sena candidate Dushyant Chaturvedi on Tuesday won Yavatmal Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seat.
Shiv Sena candidate Dushyant Chaturvedi on Tuesday won Yavatmal Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seat. Chaturvedi has won the seat defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sumit Bajoria by 113 votes. Dushyant Chaturvedi got 298 votes whereas Bajoria was restricted to 185 votes.
He has wrested the seat in the Yavatmal district of the Vidarbha region in the central part of Maharashtra which has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Yavatmal
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- Vidarbha
- NCP
- Maha Vikas Aghadi
- Uddhav Thackeray
ALSO READ
BJP begins exercise for electing president, Nadda set for top post
PM, new BJP prez to meet party CMs, deputy CMs
PM Narendra Modi, new BJP president to hold meeting with CMs, deputy CMs of party-ruled states on Monday evening: Sources.
BJP leaders hail Nadda as he prepares to take over as its new president
It is a big thing that the BJP grew to become world's largest party with its organisational work while it remained in power: PM Modi.