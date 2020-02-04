Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senators on the spot to explain their coming vote at Trump trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:30 IST
U.S. senators on the spot to explain their coming vote at Trump trial
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting or convicting him.

The impeachment trial of the 45th president began on Jan. 16 and is winding to a close on Wednesday when the deeply divided Senate is scheduled to vote on whether he should be removed from office. With nearly all of Trump's fellow Republicans staunchly defending him, Democrats are expected to fail in their drive to convict Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his dealings with Ukraine.

Much more than Trump's guilt or innocence will be on the minds of the senators who spoke on Tuesday in the third-ever impeachment trial of a president: Trump is seeking a second four-year term in a Nov. 3 election. Besides aiming to unseat Trump, Democrats hope to keep their majority in the House of Representatives and seek to seize the Senate from Republican control.

Making their final arguments on Monday, Trump's lawyers struck a defiant tone and accused House Democrats of staging "false investigations" in an impeachment inquiry that resulted in charges that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress. Democrats castigated Trump in making their plea for an unlikely conviction, which would require 67 votes in the 100-member chamber.

"You can't trust this president to do the right thing. Not for one minute. Not for an election. Not for the sake of our country," said Representative Adam Schiff, who led the Democrats' impeachment battle. Any hints of fallout in the impeachment trial will be most closely watched in districts and states that can swing either to Republicans or Democrats and will play a decisive role in November's House and Senate races.

A backlash could hurt some Democratic incumbents seeking re-election, while Republicans who have defended Trump could find themselves in a tough spot with their moderate constituents. The difficulty was on display on Monday, when Democratic Senator Joe Manchin took to the Senate floor and tried to thread the needle with a middle-ground position: raising the idea of a "censure" of Trump's behavior, instead of ouster from office.

Manchin's home state of West Virginia has been solidly behind Trump since his 2016 campaign for president, and Manchin said he was still undecided on how he will vote on the two impeachment articles on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo suspends flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, China

With the number of passengers traveling to China from the city dwindling following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country and the WHO guideline to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a low-cost carrier is all set to suspend its f...

Don't glorify Maoists, terrorists have links with them: Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said some terrorists operating in the state have connections with Maoists and asked Congress not to glorify the ultras as he defended the NIA taking over UAPA cases against two student activ...

UPDATE 1-WHO working on recommendations for resuming flights to China

The World Health Organization WHO is having a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry representatives to work on recommendations on protecting their crews so they can resume flights to China, a senior WHO official said on ...

High Courts functioning with 50 pc strength, Centre sitting on recommendations: RS MP

Rajya Sabha lawmaker P Wilson on Tuesday raised the alarming emergency prevailing in the appointment of judges alleging that the Central government is sitting on recommendations even as most High Courts are functioning with only 50 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020