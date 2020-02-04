Following are the top stories at 5 PM:

MDS5 KA-SCHOOL-SEDITION

Probe into sedition case against school in Karnataka intensified Bidar (Karnataka): The police has intensified investigation into the sedition case against the management and staff of a school here, where children had allegedly "insulted" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others by staging a play on the CAA on January 21.

DEL30 LSQ-NPR

No document to be collected during NPR exercise: Govt New Delhi: The government on Tuesday made it clear that no document will be collected during the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary.

DEL23 DL-KEJRIWAL-BJP

Kejriwal sets deadline for BJP to declare CM candidate, debate him New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1pm Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him.

DEL49 CBI-LD IMA

IMA scam: CBI books two senior Karnataka-cadre IPS officers New Delhi: The CBI has booked senior Karnataka-cadre IPS officers Hemant Nimbalkar and Ajay Hilori, along with eight others, in connection with the Rs 4,000-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam in which gullible investors were allegedly cheated in the name of Islamic banking, officials said on Tuesday.

PAR11

LS-DEBATE-THAROOR Facts gave way to fiction in President's address: Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday accused the government in Lok Sabha of abrogating its moral responsibility of dealing with the "constitutional and political crisis" facing the country and said facts gave way to fiction in the President's address to Parliament.

DEL39 DL-POLL-ADITYANATH Kejriwal reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Owaisi too will follow suit: Adityanath

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can now be expected to follow suit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday as the campaign for the Delhi elections heats up ahead of voting day on February 8.

DEL38 JK-MILITANCY-JOINING J-K: Drop in locals joining militancy but infiltration from Pak continues unabated

Srinagar: The number of Kashmiri youth joining terrorist ranks has dropped significantly after the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcation of the state into union territories but there was not much change in the pattern of infiltration attempts through the Line of Control (LoC), according to the official data. By Sumir Kaul

BOM5 MH-WOMAN ABLAZE-CONDITION Teacher set ablaze 'very critical', locals holds protest march

Nagpur/Wardha: The condition of a woman college teacher who was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha district was "very critical", hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

LEGAL

LGD27 DL-HC-NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya's parents urge HC to expeditiously decide Centre's plea against stay on convicts' execution

New Delhi: Nirbhaya's parents urged the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to expeditiously decide the Centre's plea challenging the stay on execution of the four convicts in the case of their daughter's gang rape and murder.

LGD18 DL-COURT-LD SHELTER HOME Muzaffarpur shelter home: Court to announce quantum of sentence for convicts on Feb 11

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday said it will announce on February 11 the quantum of sentence for Brajesh Thakur and 18 others, convicted of sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

BUSINESS

DEL48 BIZ-DEPOSIT-INSURANCE Work begins on Budget proposals; DFS approves raising deposit insurance to Rs 5 lakh: Finance Secretary

New Delhi: The government has started implementing Budget announcements with Department of Financial Services (DFS) conveying the approval of the Centre to DICGC for raising the insurance cover on saving deposits to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

DEL41 BIZ-MOODYS-INDIA-GROWTH

Nominal GDP growth projections ambitious given structural challenges:Moody's New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said economic growth projections made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2020-21 appear ambitious given the structural and cyclical challenges facing the Indian economy.

FOREIGN

FGN22 UN-INDIA-CANCER

One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime: WHO United Nations: India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), which said that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die of the disease. By Yoshita Singh

ENTERTAINMENT

ENT8 ZAIRA-KASHMIR

False and uneasy semblance of calm in Kashmir: Zaira Wasim Mumbai: There's a "false and uneasy semblance" of calm in Kashmir, which is a place of escalating despair and sorrow, former actor Zaira Wasim said on Tuesday.

