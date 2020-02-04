Left Menu
CAA not against any community: Darekar

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Praveen Darekar, on Tuesday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not against any community. The BJP leader also said refugees migrated to India due to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will benefit from this act.

"This law is not going to take away anyone's citizenship for sure, but rather will grant citizenship," he said while addressing a rally organised by the BJP in Talasari area in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. Darkar also said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has to be done every ten years as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

He said some "anti-national" people are trying to "sabotage" the NRC exercise through a "false propaganda". Darekar also asked Muslims, who participated in the pro-CAA rally, to come forward and discuss their doubts with authorities..

