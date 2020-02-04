Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala AAP member: Police

Kapil Baisala who opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, police said.

He and his father joined the AAP in early 2019, they said.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said his mobile phone has been seized and they have retrieved his WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party.

