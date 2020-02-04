CM's remark on Maha financial health will hamper its image:BJP

The BJP on Tuesday took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his purported statement on the financial health of the state. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said that by making such statement Thackeray is demonstrating "helplessness" instead of showing willingness to increase the employment potential in the state.

"Thackeray said in an interview that one cannot pretend that the state is financially sound. If the chief minister is demonstrating such helplessness then it will hamper the image of Maharashtra as an investment-friendly destination," Bhandari said. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, was interviewed by Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of the party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Bhandari further said that the CM admitted to "failure" of Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai by saying that despite signing of several MoUs, most of the investors had gone back without materialising the deal. "This is clearly an admission of failure of Subhash Desai as state industries minister who had held the same portfolio in 2014-19 as well," Bhandari added..

