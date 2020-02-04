Left Menu
'Make in India' not happening thanks to Modi govt's faulty policies: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that it's India, and not the US, that can compete with China on the economic front, but the politics of hate and division was not letting India grow.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:19 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at a public meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that it's India, and not the US, that can compete with China on the economic front, but the politics of hate and division was not letting India grow. He also attacked PM Narendra Modi for not creating sufficient number of jobs and only giving slogans like 'Make in India' though the fact is that India is consuming goods made in China.

Addressing his maiden election rally in Delhi's Jangpura, Rahul Gandhi said: "Global investors want to invest in India. But the present day India is about violence, hatred, rape, hooliganism, murder." He said that the country's economic growth was being affected due to political volatility as investors are keeping away.

At another rally in city's Sangam Vihar area, Gandhi repeated: "PM Modi says the New India is one which is divided on communal lines. PM Modi does not want a united India which could take on China." "Whatever goods we are using are being manufactured in China. The world knows that only one country can balance China and that is India. The entire world is saying that many factories can be set up in India. The biggest factory in China employs 12 lakh people," he added.

At both the rallies, the Congress leader accused PM Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not delivering on their promises. "Today the country faces a big challenge. The future of the youth of India is at stake. When Narendra Modi became the prime minister, he had promised that two crore jobs to the youth. Modi has been in power for more than five years and Kejriwal has been in power in Delhi for five years. I want to ask the youth whether they got employment. The fact is that no jobs were created in these years," he said.

"The youth of the country should not come under the illusion that they do not have any worth. Indian youths are chained because of the improper policies of the Modi government. The day they throw away these chains, 'Make in India' will shine through the entire world," the Congress leader added. The Congress leader went on to say that the people themselves are the nation and Congress did work for them.

"The Congress built infrastructure in the national capital and strengthened the education and health services here. Why did Congress do all this? This was because the people themselves are the nation. We hear your voice and we respect your voice. If something has happened in the country, it is not because of the political parties but because of the common people's efforts," he said. "The most important thing in the country today is employment and only Congress is the party which can do something in this regard," he added.

Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will be done on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

