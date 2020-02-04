Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Chandolia challenges dismissal order against AAP's Karol Bagh candidate

BJP candidate from Delhi's Karol Bagh Yogendra Chandolia on Tuesday approached Division Bench of Delhi High Court, challenging the Single Bench's dismissal order on his plea against AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in nomination paper filed before the Election commission.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:30 IST
BJP's Chandolia challenges dismissal order against AAP's Karol Bagh candidate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP candidate from Delhi's Karol Bagh, Yogendra Chandolia on Tuesday approached Division Bench of Delhi High Court, challenging the Single Bench's dismissal order on his plea against AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in a nomination paper filed before the Election commission. The petition was filed by Ravi's opponent candidate Chandolia who alleged that there were discrepancies in his poll affidavits.

On Monday, Single bench of Delhi High Court had dismissed the petition against AAP candidate from Karol Bagh Assembly seat Vishesh Ravi for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his nomination paper filed before Election Commission. "It has been revealed in the media that AAP's Vishesh Ravi has stated in his 2013 poll affidavit that he graduated by completing B.Com from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 2008," Chandolia had told ANI.

"But in 2015, he said that he is pursuing BA from IGNOU. Now he has mentioned tenth class pass as his highest educational qualification. I filed a complaint regarding this with the returning officer but he asked me to approach the court," the BJP leader added. Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nigerian court adjourns case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

After months of delays, Nigerian prosecutors began presenting their evidence against 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, but asked for an adjournment after calling one witness.Prosecution lawyer Il...

Bandits kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria

Kano, Feb 4 AFP Armed bandits have killed 11 people in separate attacks in northern Nigeria, a community leader and residents said Tuesday. In the first incident on Monday, six vigilantes were killed when gunmen invaded Kakangi village in t...

Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment wo...

UPDATE 2-White House adviser says China virus to delay U.S. export surge from trade deal

The White Houses top economic adviser said on Tuesday that Chinas coronavirus would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal that was to take effect later this month. Larry Kudlow, in an interview with Fox...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020