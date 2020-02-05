Andhra Home Min slams TDP's Galla Jayadev for moving privilege motion in LS

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Wednesday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament from Guntur, Galla Jayadev, for moving a privilege motion over Andhra Pradesh Police in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Jayadev had claimed that Andhra Police physically harassed him while he was participating in the 'Chalo Assembly' programme while protesting against the three-capital plan proposed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

Sucharitha while slamming the TDP MP has claimed that the latter called for 'Jail Bharo' [fill prison] despite the imposition of Section 144. She also claimed that Jayadev also provoked farmers and the police during the agitation a few weeks ago. The State Assembly has passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.