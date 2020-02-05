EC 'condemns' Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at city court

The Election Commission on Wednesday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts. It also warned the AAP national convener to be "more careful" and exercise

caution while making such public utterances and statements. "The Commission, hereby ... condemns the impugned statement," the poll panel said in an order.

It found the reply of Kejriwal unsatisfactory and found the statement violative of the model code of conduct. Poll for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8.

