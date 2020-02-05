Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK government, at odds with media, eyes BBC funding change

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:19 IST
UK government, at odds with media, eyes BBC funding change

London, Feb 5 (AP) Britain's government announced Wednesday it is considering a change in the way the BBC is funded that would severely dent the coffers of the nation's public broadcaster. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government — which is increasingly at odds with the country's news media — said it would hold a "public consultation" on whether to stop charging people with a criminal offense if they don't pay the annual levy that funds the BBC.

The broadcaster gets most of its money from a license fee paid by every television-owning household in the country, which currently stands at 154.50 pounds (USD 201) a year. Failing to pay can result in a fine or, in rare cases, a prison sentence. In 2018, more than 121,000 people were convicted and fined for licence fee evasion. Five people were imprisoned for not paying their fines.

The BBC is Britain's largest media organisation, producing news, sports and entertainment across multiple TV, radio and digital outlets. The BBC's size and public funding annoy private-sector rivals, who argue the broadcaster has an unfair advantage.

Its critics — who include many members of the governing Conservative Party — say the BBC's funding model is no longer appropriate in a digital media world. Some Conservatives also claim the BBC's coverage of politics amid the UK's divisive national debate over Brexit has a liberal bias.

But the government denied that its decision to rethink the broadcaster's funding was politically motivated. It said “the broadcasting landscape has changed dramatically,” with the rise of Netflix and other streaming services, triggering a decline in traditional television viewing.

Although it says it will consult the public, the government made clear it that favored the proposed change. “As we move into an increasingly digital age, with more and more channels to watch and platforms to choose from, the time has come to think carefully about how we make sure the TV licence fee remains relevant in this changing media landscape,” Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said.

“Many people consider it wrong that you can be imprisoned for not paying for your TV licence and that its enforcement punishes the vulnerable.” The license fee generated £3.69 billion ($4.8 billion) for the BBC last year, and it's estimated that removing criminal sanctions for non-payment would cost the broadcaster about 200 million pounds ($261 million) a year.

Even though the Conservative government acknowledges the move would hit the BBC's funding, it's not proposing any way to make up the gap. Morgan also said once the BBC's current funding period runs out in 2027, the broadcaster's entire license fee might be in question. “We must all be open minded about the future of the license fee beyond this point," she said.

The BBC said a government-commissioned review of its funding a few years ago had “found the current system to be the fairest and most effective.” The relationship between Britain's government and the media has become increasingly frosty since Johnson became prime minister in July. His office has restricted access for journalists to government ministers and advisers.

Ministers have been barred from appearing on the BBC's flagship morning radio program, “Today,” because of its alleged anti-Conservative bias. Last week some media outlets, including The Associated Press, declined to broadcast a pre-recorded address to the nation by Johnson marking Britain's departure from the European Union because the government refused to allow independent media outlets to film or photograph the statement.

On Monday, the government invited selected journalists to a briefing about trade negotiations with the EU, breaking with the tradition that briefings are open to all reporters covering Parliament. The invited journalists walked out after officials refused to admit their colleagues and the briefing was canceled.

The government's combative stance has been criticized even by media outlets that have been supportive of Johnson. The Conservative-backing Daily Mail newspaper accused the government of a “crude attempt at censorship.” In an editorial, the newspaper said the role of a free press was to “explain the complexities of our rapidly changing world to a diverse audience and hold the mighty to account. Any government preventing them doing so abuses its power.” (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports

Istanbul, Feb 5 AFP A passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke into two after landing at an airport in Istanbul Wednesday, Turkish media reported.The Pegasus Airlines plane was arriving at Istanbuls Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Ae...

WHO issues appeal for USD 675m to fight novel coronavirus

Geneva, Feb 5 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for USD 675 million 613 million euros in donations for a plan to fight the novel coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered particularly at risk.Today w...

Budget disappointing, govt neither has will nor capacity to improve economy: Cong

Describing the Union budget as disappointing, the Congress on Wednesday said the government neither had the will nor the capacity to improve the state of the Indian economy. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said there was a lot of expecta...

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing reports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020