BJP creating atmosphere of unrest: Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav on Wednesday said the NDA government was creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country for the last six years by raking up controversial issues. Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said ever since the BJP government came to power, it has been talking about "ghar vapsi" (reconversion to Hindu faith), love jihad and cows.

"It has been raising controversial issues like Article 370, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NPR and NRC, creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country," Yadav said. The government is neither concerned about generating employment, nor is it acting firmly to put the economy on the track, he said.

The former Union minister said the situation in the country was grim. Yadav alleged that the government was trying to marginalise Dalits and the poor under the garb of National Register for Citizens.

"The BJP is a party of capitalists," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.