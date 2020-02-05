Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress stages walk out in LS, seeks release of Farooq Abdullah, other leaders

Congress and some other opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha demanding the release of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and other Jammu and Kashmir leaders from detention.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:56 IST
Congress stages walk out in LS, seeks release of Farooq Abdullah, other leaders
Parliament of India. Image Credit: ANI

Congress and some other opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha demanding the release of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and other Jammu and Kashmir leaders from detention. Abdullah along with several other leaders including Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti was detained after the government abrogated Article 370 in August last year.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was "shocking to note" that for the last six months three former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers, including 84-year-old Farooq Abdullah, have been "languishing in jail illegally". Abdullah is a member of the House.

"It is totally illegal detention. In spite of our protest, the government is hell-bent on putting them behind bars. So finding no alternative and out of desperation we are staging a walk-out from the House in protest," he said. Members of DMK and NCP were among those who also staged a walk-out.

Earlier, Congress member K Suresh said the Speaker was the guardian and custodian of the House and has a moral duty and obligation to ensure the well-being of the members of this House. He said representatives of people were under detention in Kashmir and Farooq Abdullah has not been able to attend Lok Sabha for the last three sessions.

"He is not present in the House for the last six months and the House has a moral responsibility to ensure his welfare, his right to attend the House and participate in the crucial Budget session, exercise his right to vote, his right to dissent," the Congress member said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What we know and don't know about the new coronavirus

The spread of a new coronavirus in mainland China and to 27 countries and regions beyond is alarming health experts. Here is what we know - and do not know - about the virus HOW DANGEROUS IS THE VIRUSThe coronavirus family of viruses includ...

Coronavirus drives Alrosa to shift diamond sales from Hong Kong

Russias Alrosa, the worlds largest diamond mining company, will hold its March auctions in Moscow and Israel after Hong Kong postponed two jewellery shows because of the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Wednesday. Demand for diamon...

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports

Istanbul, Feb 5 AFP A passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke into two after landing at an airport in Istanbul Wednesday, Turkish media reported.The Pegasus Airlines plane was arriving at Istanbuls Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Ae...

WHO issues appeal for USD 675m to fight novel coronavirus

Geneva, Feb 5 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for USD 675 million 613 million euros in donations for a plan to fight the novel coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered particularly at risk.Today w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020