EC 'condemns' Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at city courts

The Election Commission on Wednesday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts. It also warned the AAP national convener to be "more careful" and exercise

caution while making such public utterances and statements. "The Commission, hereby ... condemns the impugned statement," the poll panel said in an order.

A BJP leader had approached the poll body alleging that while addressing members of the Delhi Bar Association on January 13, Kejriwal had said the government was ready to open mohalla clinics in court premises provided space is allocated. The Delhi Chief Electoral Office had confirmed that Kejriwal had "made a promise".

In his reply, Kejriwal said he had made the statement at a private gathering and not in his official capacity. He said it was not a poll promise but a reiteration of an old decision. The Commission, however, found his response unsatisfactory and violative of the model code of conduct.

Polls for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

