Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC imposes 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:22 IST
EC imposes 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his "terrorist" remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The ban on Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 pm on Wednesday.

This means, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls any further. Campaigning ends at 5 pm on Thursday. A complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that Verma had cast "vitriolic aspersions" on the chief minister of Delhi by referring to him as "terrorist".

In his response to the EC, Verma had denied making the statement. Banning Verma from campaigning for 24 hours, the commission said it "strongly condemns" his remarks.

On January 30, the BJP MP was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet. The commission had also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners. The poll panel also issued a show cause notice to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for his remarks during a television interview that attempts were being made to "down" Hindus in India.

Prima facie, the EC said, his remarks have potential to disturb communal harmony. Patra has been asked to respond before 5 pm on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Faizabad commissioner hands over charge of Ram temple site receiver

Faizabad Commissioner MP Aggarwal handed over the charge of the receiver of the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to a member of the newly formed trust for the construction of a Ram temple.Before the Ayodhya verdict, the Faizabad commissioner ...

Switzerland reports atypical BSE case in farm cow - OIE

Switzerland has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy BSE in a farm cow, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Wednesday. The disease was detected in a 13-year-old cow on a farm in Einsiedeln, the Paris...

Two killed as truck rams into motorcycle in Nagpur

Two motorbike-borne men were crushed to death by a speeding truck here in Maharashtera, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place in the Mankapur area of Nagpur on Tuesday night when the victims, who were friends, were returning fr...

`Don't believe misleading messages about cure for coronavirus'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday appealed people not to believe messages circulating on social media about cure for the coronavirus infection. These messages have no scientific basis, he said. A message about a concocti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020