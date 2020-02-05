AAP's conspiracy to create communal division, garner votes: Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar

After attending a meeting with Election Commission officials, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday attacked Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh over Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar's linkage with his party, and said it was a "conspiracy" of AAP to create communal division and garner votes. "Sanjay Singh had said that BJP would do mischief but they themselves did it. That youth's phone was cleared up hours before firing. It was a conspiracy to create communal division and garner votes. We have demanded action," said Javadekar while speaking to media.

On Tuesday, Javadekar had attacked Arvind Kejriwal, saying AAP has been "unmasked with the release of the photo of the man who fired in Shaheen Bagh" to create tension. Lambasting the Central government, AAP leader said a probe has not been completed and photos have not been investigated yet. He said police officer is taking a party's name at a time when the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

Kapil was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was going on for over 50 days. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police revealed that Kapil Gujjar, the shooter of Shaheen Bagh was associated with the AAP based on photographs recovered from his phone in which Gujjar and his father are seen along with prominent leaders of the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.