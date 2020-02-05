Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Guaido's return, puts energy companies on notice

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 23:57 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Guaido's return, puts energy companies on notice
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia(Gage Skidmore)

The Trump administration on Wednesday warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro not to interfere with the return of opposition leader Juan Guaido and floated possible sanctions against Russia's Rosneft and other energy companies that operate in the country.

Speaking to reporters on a call before a scheduled meeting between Guiado and U.S. President Donald Trump later at the White House, a senior administration official drew a clear line in the sand. "Any harm that may be caused on Juan Guaido on his return to Venezuela will have very significant consequences," the official said. "Therefore they should tread very carefully in that regard."

The official also warned energy companies to "tread cautiously" in their activities in the country that directly or indirectly support the Maduro government, flagging Rosneft, Spain's Repsol and U.S.-based Chevron Corp by name. "We are halfway through our maximum pressure campaign ... and their activities are clearly of concern," the official said. When asked specifically about sanctions against Rosneft, the official said: "everything is an option."

Guaido, president of the opposition-held National Assembly, is recognized as Venezuela's rightful president by dozens of countries including the United States. He was a guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address, when Trump, a Republican, praised him as a "very brave man who carries with him the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of all Venezuelans." Guaido received a standing ovation from Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

With lipsticks, Hermes branches into competitive cosmetics world

Frances Hermes said on Wednesday it would start selling make-up from March, as the brand best known for its pricey Birkin handbags branches into a competitive beauty industry where its luxury rivals include Chanel. Hermes, which already sel...

Sabres running out of time as lowly Red Wings visit

The Buffalo Sabres three-game winning streak in mid-January gave them hope of a playoff push. That seems like a distant memory now, as theyve lost four of their last five games. Buffalo, which hosts the last-place Detroit Red Wings on Thurs...

Ford says Canadian agency investigating emissions certification process

Ford Motor Co said Wednesday Canadian officials have opened a preliminary investigation into the automakers emissions certification process.Ford said Environment and Climate Change Canada has opened a probe into the matter after the automak...

J-K admin orders transfer of over 1,708 acres for industrial estates

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered the transfer of over 1708 acres for the establishment of new industrial estates in 10 districts of the union territory. The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020