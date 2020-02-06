Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Trump poised for acquittal in Senate; Romney will vote to convict

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 01:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 01:54 IST
UPDATE 5-Trump poised for acquittal in Senate; Romney will vote to convict

A prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, on Wednesday became the only member of his party to announce plans to vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just hours before the U.S. Senate was poised to acquit the Republican president. The Republican-controlled Senate was scheduled to hold its historic vote at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) on whether to remove Trump from office on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine in only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the charges on Dec. 18.

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who has previously criticized Trump on other matters, called the president's actions in pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden "grievously wrong" and said Trump was "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." "What he did was not 'perfect,'" Romney said on the Senate floor, as Trump has described his call with Ukraine's president that was at the heart of the scandal. "No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep one's self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine."

The impeachment drama that has consumed Washington since September will come to an end with Wednesday's vote, allowing Trump to pivot toward winning re-election in November. While the vote is historic, the outcome of acquittal appears assured. A two-thirds majority vote would be necessary to remove him. Trump, America's 45th president, would have to turn over his office to Vice President Mike Pence if convicted on either charge.

After facing the darkest chapter of his presidency, Trump, 73, is seeking a second four-year term in the Nov. 3 election. Romney, a moderate and elder statesman in his party, paused during his speech as he became choked up with emotion.

"I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am," said Romney, a Mormon. "I take an oath before God as enormously consequential." "The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a 'high crime and misdemeanor.' Yes, he did," Romney said.

"The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders." Romney said he knew some fellow Republicans would strenuously disapprove of his decision and that he would be vehemently denounced. But he called his decision "an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me."

'COUNTRY DESERVES BETTER' As they did on Tuesday, senators ahead of the vote made a series of speeches explaining their decisions in the trial. It remains to be seen whether any Democratic senators break ranks from their party to hand Trump a bipartisan acquittal.

Democratic Senator Doug Jones, facing a tough re-election bid this year in Republican-dominated Alabama, said he would vote to convict Trump on both charges and voiced alarm at the arguments by the president's lawyers in favor of virtually unchecked presidential power. "Our country deserves better than this. They deserve better from the president. They deserve better from the Congress. We must find a way to come together to set aside partisan differences and to focus on what we have in common as Americans," Jones said.

The impeachment charges against Trump centered on his request that Ukraine investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden and the president's subsequent actions to block testimony and documents sought by the House in its impeachment investigation. Democrats accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391 million in security aid passed by Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists as leverage to pressure Kiev to help him smear Biden, who is seeking his party's nomination to challenge Trump in November.

Trump denied wrongdoing and most Republicans in the House and Senate rallied around him. Over the past few days, some Republican senators have criticized Trump's behavior but said it did not warrant his ouster. "I hope our Democratic colleagues will finally accept the results of this trial, just as they have not accepted the results of the 2016 election," said Republican Senator John Cornyn, saying he hoped they did not launch a second impeachment inquiry. "It's time for our country to come together, to heal the wounds that divide us."

The House launched its impeachment inquiry in September. The Senate trial began on Jan. 16. Senate Republicans voted down a Democratic bid to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton and present new evidence in the trial. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters that Democrats likely would subpoena Bolton, who in an unpublished book manuscript described Trump as playing a central role in pressuring Ukraine, as they continue to investigate the president.

Trump is the third U.S. president to have been impeached. The two others, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, were left in power by the Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

WHO issues appeal for USD 675m to fight novel coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at an Air Force base in California on Wednesday as the United States stepped up efforts to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus out...

UPDATE 2-Woman testifies masturbating Weinstein trapped her in hotel bathroom

A woman testified at Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013 and masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her This is what all the actresses do to make ...

UPDATE 3-New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

New Yorks financial regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges accusing the National Rifle Association of offering insurance to its members without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of their premiums for itself. The state ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. steps up warnings on Russia over Syria's Idlib, military de-confliction

The United States on Wednesday stepped up warnings to Russia over its Syria policy, saying Moscow was trying to challenge the U.S. presence in northeastern Syria by violating the terms of a de-confliction agreement and was also helping esca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020