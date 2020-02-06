Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump seeks to delay rape accuser's defamation lawsuit pending 'Apprentice' appeal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 02:23 IST
Trump seeks to delay rape accuser's defamation lawsuit pending 'Apprentice' appeal

U.S. President Donald Trump asked a New York state trial judge to put on hold a defamation lawsuit by Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of rape, saying a successful appeal in a separate defamation case could shield him from both lawsuits.

The president has been asking the New York State Court of Appeals to block Summer Zervos, a 2005 contestant on his reality television show "The Apprentice," from suing him for defamation while he is president, for calling her a liar after she accused him of kissing and groping her. Trump, who has denied Zervos and Carroll's accusations, said in a Tuesday night court filing that the judge in Carroll's case would have no jurisdiction if the appeals court decided that Zervos' lawsuit must wait until after he has left the White House.

Lawyers for Trump, who is seeking reelection in November, also said that delaying Carroll's case served the public interest by removing an "unnecessary distraction" from the president's public duties, in addition to being "constitutionally required." Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, in a statement called Trump's request "hardly a surprise," although the president has participated in other lawsuits since entering the White House.

"It would be fundamentally unfair to allow him to pick and choose which cases he wants to participate in," she said. Carroll is suing Trump for denying he raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in midtown Manhattan, which she said occurred between the fall of 1995 and spring of 1996. In her complaint, Carroll said that Trump lied about attacking her, and "smeared her integrity, honesty, and dignity" by concocting a "swarm of related lies" to explain why she would make the incident up.

Last week, she asked Trump to provide a DNA sample to see if he had come into contact with the dress she said she wore. Trump has denied knowing Carroll and denied the alleged encounter.

The president has argued in a variety of litigation that he is immune from lawsuits and investigations, including criminal proceedings, while in office. In the Zervos case, Trump is appealing a ruling last March by a mid-level state appeals court in Manhattan that the U.S. Constitution did not deprive state courts of jurisdiction, and that Trump was "not above the law."

Courts have not decided the merits of either lawsuit. The case is Carroll v. Trump, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 160694/2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

WHO issues appeal for USD 675m to fight novel coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...

UPDATE 7-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at an Air Force base in California on Wednesday as the United States stepped up efforts to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus out...

UPDATE 2-Woman testifies masturbating Weinstein trapped her in hotel bathroom

A woman testified at Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013 and masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her This is what all the actresses do to make ...

UPDATE 3-New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

New Yorks financial regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges accusing the National Rifle Association of offering insurance to its members without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of their premiums for itself. The state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020