U.S. Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power impeachment charge
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday found President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers, as had been charged by the House of Representatives.
In the first of two impeachment votes, the Republican-controlled Senate cleared the Republican president of Democrats' accusations that he acted improperly in withholding U.S. security aid to Ukraine. The Senate vote was 52-48.
