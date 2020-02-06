Left Menu
Manish Sisodia holds foot march on last day of campaigning, seeks votes 'for work'

With Delhi Assembly polls inching closer, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday begin his campaign in Patparganj assembly constituency with a foot march and urged the residents to vote for his party.

Delhi Deputy Chief Ministers Manish Sisodia (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

With Delhi Assembly polls inching closer, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday begin his campaign in Patparganj assembly constituency with a foot march and urged the residents to vote for his party. Asserting that the city has witnessed the transformation of its schools, hospitals and electricity bills changing in the last five years, Sisodia gave 'guarantee' to fulfil the trust of the citizens of Delhi.

"Delhi has witnessed its schools, hospitals, electricity and water bills changing in the last five years. The city knows that if the intentions are honest, the picture can be changed. We will fulfil this trust of Delhi with guarantee, you just vote for work. #VoteForJhadu," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the three main contenders in the Assembly elections. AAP had won 67 seats in the Assembly elections in 2015 while BJP had only managed to bag three seats.

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

