Manish Sisodia holds foot march on last day of campaigning, seeks votes 'for work'
With Delhi Assembly polls inching closer, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday begin his campaign in Patparganj assembly constituency with a foot march and urged the residents to vote for his party.
With Delhi Assembly polls inching closer, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday begin his campaign in Patparganj assembly constituency with a foot march and urged the residents to vote for his party. Asserting that the city has witnessed the transformation of its schools, hospitals and electricity bills changing in the last five years, Sisodia gave 'guarantee' to fulfil the trust of the citizens of Delhi.
"Delhi has witnessed its schools, hospitals, electricity and water bills changing in the last five years. The city knows that if the intentions are honest, the picture can be changed. We will fulfil this trust of Delhi with guarantee, you just vote for work. #VoteForJhadu," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the three main contenders in the Assembly elections. AAP had won 67 seats in the Assembly elections in 2015 while BJP had only managed to bag three seats.
Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Delhi
- Delhi Assembly
- Patparganj
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- AAP
- Congress
ALSO READ
Five flights diverted due to bad weather in Delhi
5 flights diverted at Delhi airport due to fog
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR
BJP plans campaign blitzkrieg for Delhi polls; Shah and Nadda to hold padyatra, meetings in every constituency
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manmohan Singh among Cong star campaigners for Delhi Assembly polls