Such people should visit a de-addiction centre for treatment: Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to step out from his house in the next six months due to his "false promises of employment," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Rahul and said that such people should visit a de-addiction centre for treatment.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Image Credit: ANI

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to step out from his house in the next six months due to his "false promises of employment," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Rahul and said that such people should visit a de-addiction centre for treatment. Replying to a question regarding Rahul Gandhi's comment, Naqvi told ANI, "This type of 'Bhangedi Bhasha' does not have a place in any civilised society. There is no dignity and decorum in it. Such people, who do not care for dignity and decorum and are never in their right frame of mind, should visit a de-addiction centre for treatment. This will ensure that Congress is not repeatedly ashamed and politics is saved from dirt."

While addressing a rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi on Wednesday, Gandhi said, ""Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress". Talking about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement regarding Shaheen Bagh, Naqvi said, "We want to make the country 'Shanti Bagh'."

Owaisi on Wednesday expressed his suspicion over the government using force to clear the Shaheen Bagh stretch where an agitation has been ongoing since over 50 days against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While speaking to ANI over phone, Owaisi was asked that there are indications from the government that after February 8, Shaheen Bagh will be cleared.

In reply, he said, "Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister gave a statement to 'shoot a bullet'. The government must give an answer as (to) who is radicalising." (ANI)

