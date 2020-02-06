Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death of infant at Shaheen Bagh protest, if not suicide bomb than what, asserts Giriraj Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:57 IST
Death of infant at Shaheen Bagh protest, if not suicide bomb than what, asserts Giriraj Singh
BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers. The statement from the Union Minister came in reference to the death of a four months old infant named Mohammed Jahaan due to cold recently at the protest site.

"A child dies due to cold in Shaheen Bagh and the mother says that his son has made the sacrifice. If this is not a suicide bomb then what it is? If we have to save the country, we should prevent these suicide bomb and khilafat Andolan type protests. The country must be careful of such protests," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi. Jahaan, who use to accompany her mother to the Shaheen Bagh demonstration, has died last week after developing severe cold and congestion and getting exposed to the winter chill at the protest site. The infant breathed his last on the morning of January, 31.

Nazia has been regularly attending Shaheen Bagh protest since December 18 and has two more children including 5-year-old girl Ayat and two-year-old Noor Nawaj. Nazia, however, says that she will continue to attend the protest as it was for the country.Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it expects Russia to immediately stop Syrian govt attacks in Idlib

Turkey expects Russia to stop the Syrian governments attacks in the northwestern region of Idlib immediately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that Ankara needs to work with Moscow to resolve problems in the region...

Hong Kong shares gain most in 5 months as China cuts tariffs on U.S. imports

Hong Kong shares jumped more than 2.5 on Thursday, the most in five months, after Beijing announced it will slash tariffs on some U.S. imports, in a move to aid an economy pressured by the coronavirus epidemic. At the close of trade, the H...

Don't call me 'Greta': Young climate activists demand to be heard

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Young campaigners say they have had enough of being dubbed their countrys Greta, as the worlds media track every move by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, 17, known for starting ...

DevOps Institute Launches Tiered Global Education Partner Program

DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its newly revamped Global Education Partner Program. Organized by tiers Registered, Premier and Elite, DevOps Institutes Global ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020