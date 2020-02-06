Left Menu
EC sends notice to AAP leader Sanjay Singh over his remarks on BJP

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 14:52 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 14:52 IST
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to AAP leader Sanjay Singh for his reported remark that the kind of situation the BJP was creating here was to cause a "major trouble" in Shaheen Bagh-Jamia area. The EC, in the notice, said his statement prima facie could also "create confusion and panic" among voters.

The commission has given the senior AAP leader time till 12 noon on Friday to reply to the notice. Singh had reportedly made the remarks in an interview to a broadcast news agency.

"The commission is prima facie of the view that by making those distorted and unverified comments, you have violated the Model Code of Conduct apart from the fact that his statements could create confusion and panic among the general public and electors," the notice said. The EC said it has given time to Singh to explain his position, failing which the commission shall take a decision without any further reference to the AAP leader.

