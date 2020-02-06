Opposition sees people as 'Muslims of India', for us everyone an India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed his political rivals while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and said that there was a problem in opposition mindset which saw some people as 'Muslims of India' while for BJP everyone is an India. "We are being reminded that the slogan of 'Quit India', 'Jai Hind' was given by Muslims. Problem is that in the eyes of Congress these people are only a Muslim even after so many years. For us, they are Indians. Be it Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Abdul Hamid or Abdul Kalam Azad, these all are Indians for us", Modi said in the lower house of parliament.

"Congress and parties like this will certainly realise their mistakes on the day when they start seeing India as India", he added. He also brought-in the reference of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the address and stated that the protest around the law has made it easy to differentiate those who 'work for the party and others who work for the nation'.

"I am very grateful to Congress and their ecosystem for the noise around CAA. If they wouldn't have done so, we have not seen their real faces. The country has now seen those who care for their party and those who care for their country", Modi added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched upon a number of subjects including Article 370, the economy, political violence in West Bengal among others during his over an hour-long speech in the house.

Modi is also scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha, later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.