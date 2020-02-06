Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt dividing people, diverting attention from key issues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:15 IST
Govt dividing people, diverting attention from key issues

CPI leader Binoy Viswam on Thursday accused the government of dividing the people on religious lines and trying to divert attention from its failures through CAA, NPR and NRC. "They want to divide the people of India. For that, they want to do away with the Constitution....the focal point is to attack the Constitution from within," Viswam said while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

He told the House that the government had failed on its promises and wanted to divert the attention through the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, "I can only disagree and object to the Motion of Thanks to President's Address. Sometime we may feel pity for the President...he was forced by the government to say all those matters which were not facts." "The address was telling that everything was ok with the country but everybody know that the country is going through difficult times," he said.

He referred to the BJP's promise of providing two crore jobs every year and said the country is facing the highest rate of unemployment in last 45 years. About the government's announcement on India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, he said, "It is the hallmark of their series of promises. I can tell you emphatically that 5 trillion dollar (economy) will remain a dream. This government can never fulfil that promise." He lamented that the government is trying to divide the people of the country because they have failed on all fronts, including the economy.

"Demonetisation was termed as big attack on black money...Now no speeches of Prime Minister, President or minister mention about black money," he said. "I ask BJP officials to press the Prime Minister to say a single sentence of demonetisation. Black money is there.

Demonetisation failed," he added. Participating in the debate, YSR Congress Party member Vijayasai Reddy V demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The government has been claiming that Finance Commissions are not giving special category status to any state, but the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions have clearly stated in their reports that it was in the government's domain, Reddy said. BJP members Ramkumar Verma and Narayan Rane also participated in the debate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Petition in Delhi HC seeks to extend ban on loudspeakers at religious places

A petition was on Thursday filed in Delhi High Court seeking contempt proceedings against Delhi government and police for allegedly not maintaining the restrictions imposed on the use of loudspeakers by the Supreme Court. The petition, file...

German FDP premier calls for dissolution of Thuringia's state parliament

The newly-elected premier of Thuringia on Thursday said his Free Democrats FDP had initiated a motion seeking to dissolve the assembly in the eastern German state, which would pave the way for new elections there. Thomas Kemmerich drew wide...

No requests for setting up temporary jail sent to state govt: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday refuted reports that it has requested the state government to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison. This comes amid reports in some sections of media today which claimed that such a request ha...

AB InBev gets relief against New Delhi sales ban

A tribunal in New Delhi has put on hold a sales ban imposed last year on Anheuser-Busch InBev , an order seen by Reuters showed, allowing the worlds largest brewer to resume sales of its beer products in the city for now.Authorities in New ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020