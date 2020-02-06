Left Menu
Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 am on polling day

To Facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro Services will begin at 4 am on polling day.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Election Update, In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

