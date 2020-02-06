Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 am on polling day

To Facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro Services will begin at 4 am on polling day.

"Election Update, In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

