Shaheen Bagh joint-venture of AAP, Cong; 'tukde-tukde gang' to get shock after poll results: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh was a "joint venture" of the AAP and the Congress and claimed the "tukde-tukde gang" would get a "shock" when the election results are declared. Addressing three roadshows, he asserted that the BJP would emerge victorious in the elections as people will vote for country's security, development and good governance.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' at his road show in Hari Nagar, a group also raised "goli maro" slogans. However, the policemen asked them to stop. "Shaheen Bagh is the joint venture of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are worried that Shaheen Bagh should not be discussed. I want to ask them why the security of the country should not be an electoral issue? Why are the people sitting in Shaheen Bagh demanding 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' and why the tukde-tukde gang is supporting them?

"Shame on these people. I want to tell all of you that tukde-tukde gang is going to get a shock, because you are going to press the button on the lotus symbol on February 8 for the development of Delhi and the country," he said at a road show in Seemapuri constituency in North East Delhi. Later addressing a road show in west Delhi's Hari Nagar constituency, seeking votes for party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shah said, "Remember that a year ago, there was a terrorist attack in Pulwama and our forces took revenge by conducting an air strike.

"You all know that the people of Delhi as well as the whole nation was saluting the valor of the army, but do you know who was the most sad. First Rahul Gandhi, second Arvind Kejriwal and third was Imran Khan sitting in Pakistan". Shah said Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Imran Khan had a problem with the surgical strikes.

"All three had a problem with the surgical strikes. I want to ask whether such people should be handed over the power in Delhi? These people are very dangerous for the security of the nation. "On the other hand, the central government is constantly working for the public interest, providing housing, gas connections and basic facilities to the people," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.