EC issues show-cause notice to Adityanath for 'biryani to terrorists' remark.
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged 'biryani for terrorist' remarks. The poll panel has asked him to respond to the notice before 5 pm on Friday.
The EC said, prima facie, by making such remarks the senior BJP leader has violated provisions of the model code of conduct enforced for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls. Adityanath had made this remark during a speech here on February 1.
