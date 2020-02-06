Over half of digital transactions taking place in small cities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Motion of Thanks for President's Address today in Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister said that the aim of $ 5 trillion economies is ambitious but we have to think big and move ahead. "Let me reassure you that India's economy is strong. India is pursuing a dream of $ 5 trillion economies with full speed and full potential", the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister emphasized that to fulfill the dream $ 5 trillion economies the government is focussing on village and city infrastructure, MSMEs, textiles, technology, and tourism.

Several steps have been taken to take all these sectors forward. All the processes including tax structure have been simplified to give momentum to Make in India. These steps will ensure new enthusiasm in the country about manufacturing. The merger policy in the banking sector has already started yielding meaningful results.

Small towns are the foundation of New India

Prime Minister stated that the most aspirational youth of the country lives in the small town which is also the foundation of the new India."Today more than half of the digital transactions in the country are taking place in small cities. Half of the startups being registered in the country are in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities. That is why we are focussing on the construction of modern infrastructure in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities at a rapid pace. Highway and rail connectivity are being rapidly improved", the Prime Minister said.

100 more airports by 2024

Prime Minister said that the recently 250th route was launched under the UDAN scheme. This has made air connectivity affordable and accessible in 250 small cities of India."From independence to 2014 where there were only 65 operational airports in the country, they have increased to more than 100 in the last 5 years. The target is to develop 100 more airports by 2024, mostly in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities", Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.