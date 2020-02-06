Dhar lynching shows people dissatisfied with police: Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said on Thursday that the incident of lynching in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district showed that people were not happy with the state police's functioning. Three persons, including a village sarpanch, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly being part of a mob that killed a man on suspicion of being child-lifters.

Ganesh Patel (35) was lynched and six of his friends were injured on Wednesday at Baroli village, 60 km from Dhar. The villagers apparently believed they were part of a gang which abducted children.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Mahajan said the incident showed the people were not happy with the police in the Congress-ruled state. "We have to ponder why our society is losing cool over petty issues and indulging in violence. Common people are dissatisfied with the police," the former Indore MP said.

"This tendency of mob violence is increasing, and it is obviously not a good thing. We have to remain human," she added..

