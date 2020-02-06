Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhar lynching shows people dissatisfied with police: Mahajan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:30 IST
Dhar lynching shows people dissatisfied with police: Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said on Thursday that the incident of lynching in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district showed that people were not happy with the state police's functioning. Three persons, including a village sarpanch, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly being part of a mob that killed a man on suspicion of being child-lifters.

Ganesh Patel (35) was lynched and six of his friends were injured on Wednesday at Baroli village, 60 km from Dhar. The villagers apparently believed they were part of a gang which abducted children.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Mahajan said the incident showed the people were not happy with the police in the Congress-ruled state. "We have to ponder why our society is losing cool over petty issues and indulging in violence. Common people are dissatisfied with the police," the former Indore MP said.

"This tendency of mob violence is increasing, and it is obviously not a good thing. We have to remain human," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

DoT approves Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merger

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the Department of Telecom DoT has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel. Tata Teleservices listed arm said in a regulatory filing said the DoT through its ...

HCC Q3 profit at Rs 234 cr; announces plan to reduce debt by Rs 2,100 cr

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 234 crore for the October-December quarter of 2019-20 against Rs 9.91 crore in the year-ago period mainly on the back of write-back of Rs 331 crore of provisions. To...

Eastern Libyan tribesmen to submit conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals - UN

The United Nations expects eastern Libyan tribes leaders to submit by Thursday their list of conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals, UN envoy Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.Salame told reporters in Geneva in a televised news conference...

UPDATE 1-Romania's president asks outgoing PM Orban to form government

Romanias president on Thursday asked outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a new government around the premiers centrist Liberal party, moving a step closer to an early parliamentary election which Orban is widely expected to win. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020