UPDATE 6-Buttigieg declared Iowa winner after technical glitches delay result

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lowa
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 07:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 07:51 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses on Thursday after a long delay in releasing the results, reshaping the 2020 race and raising doubts about the future of one-time front-runner Joe Biden, who finished a disappointing fourth. In the first contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump for the November election, the moderate 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, edged out progressive Senator Bernie Sanders 26.2% to 26.1%, the Iowa Democratic Party said.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren finished third with 18% of state-delegate equivalents, the data traditionally used to determine the winner, while Biden limped to a disappointing fourth with 15.8%. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar finished fifth with 12.3%.

