Fadnavis had given green signal to it: Nawab Malik on land allotment issue

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that those opposing the state government's decision regarding allotment of land to a trust should ask former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as he had given "green signal" for the same. Issuing a clarification on the reports that Maharashtra government has given land to Sharad Pawar's trust, Malik on Thursday said that land has been given on rent to the institute, not to his party chief Sharad Pawar, who is one of the trustees.

Addressing a press conference here, Malik said, "Earlier also, the institute has been given grants and those BJP leaders taking objection should ask Fadnavis about this as he had given green signal to it." Commenting over state Revenue and Finance department reportedly objecting to the same, Malik said, "Department put their views of course, but it is not as if the land has been sold... It is a rental land for 30 years and to be used only and only for the invention of crops and seeds. This is in the interest of farmers of Marathwada."

Malik said that it's true that Pawar heads the organisation, but added that many MLAs and leaders including BJP leaders are also part of it. "Maharashtra government has from time to time given grants and land has been given to many such institutes," he said.

"BJP is trying to create doubt saying Pawar has done this, but earlier Devendra Fadnavis had also ordered to give this land to the institute," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

