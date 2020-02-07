CPI(M) gives Zero Hour notice in RS over JNU violence

Communist Party of India (M) MP KK Ragesh on Friday gave Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "alleged criminal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers and students". During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The first phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.