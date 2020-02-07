Left Menu
Baseless and condemnable: Pinarayi Vijayan slams PM Modi's 'supporting anarchy' remark

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark alleging that the Left government in the State was supporting anarchy in other parts of the country and asserted that 'the only weapon to undermine the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar is secularism'.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 07-02-2020 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:18 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark alleging that the Left government in the State was supporting anarchy in other parts of the country and asserted that 'the only weapon to undermine the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar is secularism'. "The statement made by the Prime Minister with reference to Kerala during his reply to the vote of thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha is baseless and condemnable," Vijayan said in a statement.

The Prime Minister had on Thursday targeted the LDF government in Kerala and said that the Chief Minister had confirmed the hands of extremist groups behind the protests in the State, then why were they supporting the same anarchy in other parts of the country. "The mention of the involvement of extremist groups such as the SDPI in some protests in Kerala was made with complete conviction. Kerala is convinced that the only weapon to undermine the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar is secularism," Vijayan stressed.

"Since Kerala is at the forefront of the fight against the communal aims of the RSS and the SDPI, the Prime Minister of the country should not be among those who feel uncomfortable. It is not good for the democracy," he added. Vijayan said that Kerala's secular tradition is to oppose and alienate all communal and extremist forces.

"It is this tradition that puts Kerala at the forefront of the fight against the black law governing Indian citizenship in the name of religion. There is no place for communalism. Kerala is raising popular opposition against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which discriminates and denies constitutional values," the Chief Minister said. He said that religious scholars, leaders, artists, literary-cultural leaders, community organisers, secular-minded masses and people of all walks of life, regardless of the colour of the flag have joined in the fight against CAA.

"The CAA that the RSS is implementing with communal aims must be met with the force of secularism. That is why Kerala has become a model for the entire country. Secular Kerala has the strength to withstand and expose the communal forces infiltrating that movement," Vijayan said. (ANI)

