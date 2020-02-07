Left Menu
Mufti, Omar not militants or anti-national: Nazir Ahmad Laway on PSA

After National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway criticized the central government and said that Abdullah and Mufti are not "militants or anti-national."

Nazir Ahmad Laway. Image Credit: ANI

"Public Safety Act is a draconian Act. It was brought for smugglers... They (Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti) are not militants or anti-national. They were chief ministers earlier. The government needs to look into this. This is wrong," Laway told ANI here.

Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. In December last year, Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended for three more months under the PSA. (ANI)

