Day before assembly poll, Kejriwal prays at Hanuman temple

A day before the voting for Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Friday. "I took blessings from Lord Hanuman for the prosperity of Delhi and the country," the Chief Minister told reporters.

On February 5, the Chief Minister, replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, had told ANI: "It was a coincidence. There was an interview going on. He (the interviewer) said the BJP members were saying that I am anti-Hindu. I replied that I help senior citizens to seek blessings at Vaishno Devi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shirdi, Tirupati. Then, how am I anti-Hindu? I am a staunch believer of Lord Hanuman." The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Saturday. The counting of votes will be done on February 11. (ANI)

