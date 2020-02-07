Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day before assembly poll, Kejriwal prays at Hanuman temple

A day before the voting for Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:19 IST
Day before assembly poll, Kejriwal prays at Hanuman temple
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

A day before the voting for Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Friday. "I took blessings from Lord Hanuman for the prosperity of Delhi and the country," the Chief Minister told reporters.

On February 5, the Chief Minister, replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, had told ANI: "It was a coincidence. There was an interview going on. He (the interviewer) said the BJP members were saying that I am anti-Hindu. I replied that I help senior citizens to seek blessings at Vaishno Devi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shirdi, Tirupati. Then, how am I anti-Hindu? I am a staunch believer of Lord Hanuman." The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Saturday. The counting of votes will be done on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

CBI searches offices, residences of Delhi govt officials in bribery case

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi govt official GK Madhav, and at the office of IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, in connection with a bribery case involving Gopal Krishna Madhav, Delhi D...

Haryana to use 'persuasion' to implement job quota plan, no reservation law just yet: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the government will first use persuasion to implement a proposal on job quota for Haryanvis in the private sector, instead of making it mandatory. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had...

Foreign Secretary Shringla meets envoys of China, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met envoys of China, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives with a broad focus to deepen bilateral ties and boost regional cooperation. In his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, Shrin...

UPDATE 1-Ericsson CEO to meet Germany's Merkel next week

The chief executive of Swedens Ericsson will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, a government spokesman said on Friday, amid debate in Berlin over how best to regulate foreign providers of telecoms equipment.Borje Ekholms meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020