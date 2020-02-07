Left Menu
EC notice to Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a video that he uploaded on his Twitter account on February 3, saying the act was the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

EC notice to Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a video that he uploaded on his Twitter account on February 3, saying the act was the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The ECI has asked Kejriwal to submit his reply by 5 pm tomorrow.

The Commission further said in its notice that the video uploaded by the Delhi CM has the potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities. "The Commission is, prima facie, of the view that by uploading the said video, which has the potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities and the same amounts to appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes, you have violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," reads the notice by the poll body.

The poll body had earlier warned Kejriwal over violation of MCC for promising to construct 'Mohalla Clinics' in the court complexes while addressing a gathering of lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court on the occasion of Makar Sakranti and Lohri. The voting for the Delhi Assembly will start at 8 am tomorrow. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The poll body had earlier warned Kejriwal over violation of MCC for promising to construct 'Mohalla Clinics' in the court complexes while addressing a gathering of lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court on the occasion of Makar Sakranti and Lohri. The voting for the Delhi Assembly will start at 8 am tomorrow. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

