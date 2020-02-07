Manmohan, Rahul meet Lanka PM Rajapaksa
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed a host of issues. Rajapaksa was the Sri Lankan president from 2005-2015, while Singh was the prime minister from 2004-14.
Gandhi and Singh were accompanied by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma during the meeting with Rajapaksa, who arrived here this evening on a five-day visit. After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
