Trump says China doing 'very professional job' against coronavirus
Trump said that he discussed the crisis with President Xi Jinping in a "very good" phone call late Thursday.
"We talked about, mostly about the coronavirus. They're working really hard and I think they're doing a very professional job," he told reporters at the White House. Trump said the United States and China were "working together" on the issue.
"I think that China will do a very good job."
