Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest outside Jamia University gate shifted ahead of polling today

Ahead of the voting for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the road outside gate number 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia has been cleared and protest has been shifted to gate number 4.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 00:27 IST
Protest outside Jamia University gate shifted ahead of polling today
The road outside gate number 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia which has been cleared ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the voting for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the road outside gate number 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia has been cleared and protest has been shifted to gate number 4. This decision was taken due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in view of polling in the national capital.

On Thursday, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had announced that their protest which was being held on the gate number 7 of the university will be shifted to the gate number 4. However, the JCC had said the protest will be conducted at the gate no 7 of the varsity from February 9, a day after the assembly poll in the national capital. "Respecting the Model Code of Conduct that prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100 meters of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to the gate no 4 of the university, even though we are not a political party," JCC had said in a statement.

"It is only for February 7 and 8 and the protest shall continue at the gate no 7, from February 9 onwards," it added. This comes after the varsity administration on Thursday wrote to the students stating that the request would be "considered in the larger interest of all stakeholders."

In a letter to the students of JCC and Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI), the administration asked them to consider the Delhi Police's request and clear the gate number 7, which has become the protest site. The protests have been going on in and around the university premises since the passage of the citizenship law in December last year.

An incident of firing had taken place near gate number five of the university on Sunday night. No injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key fact about canoeing at the 2020 Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Canoeing is divided between slalom and sprint events, using canoes and kayaks. Here are some key facts about Olympic canoeIntroduced Sprint canoe first featured as an exhibition event in the 1924 ...

BRIEF-HHS Secretary: U.S. still waiting for green light to send experts to China

HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO TAP INTO AUTHORTY TO TRANSFER FUNDS FROM HHS FOR CORONAVIRUS HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS ITS PREMATURE TO ASK CONGRESS FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDS TO SUPPORT THE OUTBREAK RESPONSE HHS SECRETARY AZ...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about artistic swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Artistic swimming, previously synchronized swimming, is one of the aquatic events. Here are some key facts about artistic swimming at the Olympics.Introduced Artistic swimming was added to the Oly...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about sailing at the 2020 Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Sailing pits athletes against the natural elements as they compete on the open water. Here are some key facts about Olympic sailingIntroduced Sailing was introduced to Olympic competition in 1900,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020