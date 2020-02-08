CAIT declares support for BJP in Assembly polls

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced its support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections. "15,00,000 businessmen from Delhi and employees working under them will vote in favor of BJP on Saturday," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General CAIT.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not done anything for the traders in the last five years. We struggled with sealing and Kejriwal kept quiet. We kept fighting the e-commerce and he kept quiet," he said. Khandelwal said, "Central government led by the BJP has made a lot of adjustments in the master plan to help us with e-commerce. The government took a very tough stance on our suggestion ."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the National Traders Welfare Board, he gave the pension to traders and solved other problems. The businessmen of Delhi along with their family will vote in favor of BJP," he added The polling for the assembly elections in Delhi will take place today while the counting of votes will be on February 11 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.