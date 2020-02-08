Left Menu
Urging people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi, especially youngsters, to vote in record numbers.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 08-02-2020 09:12 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 09:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi, especially youngsters, to vote in record numbers. "Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

BJP president JP Nadda also urged the citizens of Delhi to cast their votes in large numbers and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Taking to Twitter, Nadda wrote in Hindi that voting is essential for the unity and integrity of the national capital.

"I appeal to all the voters of Delhi to vote in maximum numbers and participate in the great cause of democracy. Your one vote is important for the unity, integrity and overall development of Delhi. Your vote will write the golden future of your city," Nadda tweeted. Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account. (ANI)

