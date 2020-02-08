Delhi LG appeals voters to come out and vote

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal along with his wife Mala Baijal on Saturday exercised their franchise at a polling station in Greater Kailash area in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Baijal appealed to the voters in Delhi to come out and cast their ballot.

"My appeal to all the people are that they must all come out and vote. This is a festival of democracy. They all must vote," he said. In the Greater Kailash area, Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA and candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's Shikha Rai and Congress's Sukhbir Pawar.

Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am. Counting of votes will be done on February 11. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

